Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least two injured in Jakarta building collapse

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 11:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 11:37 IST
At least two injured in Jakarta building collapse

Jakarta, Jan 6 (AFP) A five-storey building in Jakarta partly collapsed Monday morning, injuring at least two people who were taken to hospital, authorities said. TV images showed about half the building on Jakarta's western side had caved in with concrete and other debris lying on the road. Rescue officials were seen carrying people out on stretchers.

The structure is a mixed residential-commercial space with a convenience store on the ground floor and small rental units on the upper floors. "The upper floors of the building were empty, while the second floor was a warehouse and a place for employees to rest," West Jakarta police chief Audie Latuheru told reporters.

"The employees ran away when they heard creaking sounds. The two injured people were outside of the building when the accident happened," he added. Indonesia's national search and rescue agency said three people were injured.

Initial media reports said eight people were wounded, but police later said that figure included those evacuated from the building. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident or if it was connected to the flooding sparked by torrential rain in the capital region last week that left more than 60 people dead.

The search and rescue agency said it appeared that the downpours may have played a role. "We found evidence of flooding on the rooftop and the third and fourth floors had no water drainage system," said Budi Purnama, national operations director for Indonesia's search and rescue agency.

"Water had seeped through the walls... the structure couldn't hold it any longer." Police and eyewitness said the accident started shortly after 9:00 am local time (0200 GMT). "The building just suddenly collapsed," eyewitness Ridwan Ria told AFP.

"There was a thundering noise and it happened very quickly. In seconds the building had collapsed. "There was no sound or weird noise beforehand," the 60-year-old shop owner added.

Another witness said there was water dripping from the ceiling of the building's shop on Sunday. "I noticed since yesterday that something was wrong," the witness, identified as Juni, told local TV.

"I went to the store yesterday and saw the place was damp with water dripping from the ceiling." Police told AFP that another witness, identified as a convenience store employee, said the building had started leaning to one side two years ago. Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety in Indonesia.

In 2018, a group of teenagers practising for a dance and music show were among seven killed when the building they were in collapsed in Cirebon, east of Jakarta. The same year, at least 75 people were injured when a mezzanine floor at Indonesia's stock exchange building in Jakarta collapsed into the lobby. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

The 2nd Prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards Ceremony Held at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

The second edition of the annual prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards was presented to the students in a ceremony held at the premises of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies JBIMS campus on 20thDecember ...

From Pondicherry to Oxford, campuses witness protests against violence in JNU

Students in university campuses across the country and even abroad staged protests in solidarity with JNU students and condemned the violence that took place in the varsity. Protests took place at Pondicherry University, Bengaluru Universit...

JNU students, professors subjected to cowardly,

JNU students, professors subjected to cowardly,planned attack Sharad Pawar....

Bribery case: Delhi HC adjourns CBI's plea seeking extension to complete probe against Asthana, others

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the Central Bureau Investigations plea seeking a further extension for concluding its probe against Rakesh Asthana, Devender Kumar, Manoj Prasad and others in a corruption case. Justice Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020