Left Menu
Development News Edition

Koala mittens and joey pouches: Australian bushfires spark global knitting frenzy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 12:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 12:16 IST
Koala mittens and joey pouches: Australian bushfires spark global knitting frenzy

Knitting needles are clicking furiously around the world to create hundreds of protective pouches and blankets for native wildlife made homeless by Australian wildfires that have razed large swathes of bushland.

The Animal Rescue Craft Guild said on Monday it has been deluged with offers of help after putting out a call for volunteers to make bat wraps, joey pouches, birds nests, possum boxes, koala mittens and other snuggly homes for marsupials. Donations to the volunteer-run group have come in from as far afield as the United States, Britain, Hong Kong, France and Germany.

"It's been going crazy," Belinda Orellana, a founding member of the guild, told Reuters. "The response has been amazing." Blazes across Australia in recent weeks have scorched through 8 million hectares of bushland, an area the size of Austria.

Some experts estimates put the number of animals, including domestic pets and livestock, killed as high as half a billion, with potentially hundreds of thousands of injured and displaced native wildlife. "It's the poor little souls that survived where we come in," said Orellana. "Our group creates and supplies items to rescue groups and carers around the country who take in and care for the wildlife."

Orellana said the guild supplied thousands of rescue groups around the country and demand was growing, adding there was urgent need for fabric donations. Originally formed a few months ago to make dog and cat beds and coats for animal pounds, the guild's Facebook page has 75,000 members. Many of the crafters have crocheted, knitted and sewed a range of items including koala mittens for burned paws and pouches for infant "joey" kangaroos who have lost their mothers.

Lara Mackay, a new volunteer who lives in New Zealand, has just made her first makeshift joey pouch, which she enlisted her cat to test out at home. "I'm planning to make as many as possible and am asking fabric outlets for fabric donations to sew," Mackay told Reuters.

In Singapore, Leslie Kok was working on her fourth joey pouch and meeting up with other volunteers to share materials and tips. "I will knit as long as there is a need for the pouches," Kok said.

Closer to the fires, Simone Watts in the Blue Mountains outside of Sydney saw the plea for help and set to work turning pillow cases into beds for bats or flying foxes. "I looked at the list of what is most needed versus my fairly basic sewing capability and decided I could contribute the bat wraps," Watts said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

China's PLA begins major military exercises in Tibet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

The 2nd Prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards Ceremony Held at the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies

The second edition of the annual prestigious Smt Jyoti Dwivedi Memorial Scholarship Awards was presented to the students in a ceremony held at the premises of the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies JBIMS campus on 20thDecember ...

From Pondicherry to Oxford, campuses witness protests against violence in JNU

Students in university campuses across the country and even abroad staged protests in solidarity with JNU students and condemned the violence that took place in the varsity. Protests took place at Pondicherry University, Bengaluru Universit...

JNU students, professors subjected to cowardly,

JNU students, professors subjected to cowardly,planned attack Sharad Pawar....

Bribery case: Delhi HC adjourns CBI's plea seeking extension to complete probe against Asthana, others

The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on the Central Bureau Investigations plea seeking a further extension for concluding its probe against Rakesh Asthana, Devender Kumar, Manoj Prasad and others in a corruption case. Justice Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020