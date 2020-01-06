France warns U.S. against digital tax retaliation

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday warned the United States against any retaliation to France's new digital services tax. "If the Americans decide to go ahead and impose sanctions against the digital tax ... in this case, we would retaliate," Le Maire told France Inter radio.

"If there were to be sanctioned, and it is a possibility that we will take sanctions, we would immediately contact the WTO (World Trade Organization)", he added. Le Maire said he had sent a letter on that issue to the U.S. negotiator and was also going to discuss it with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin by phone.

