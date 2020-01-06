NATO ambassadors to meet on Iran crisis: official
Brussels, Jan 6 (AFP) NATO ambassadors will hold an extraordinary meeting at their Brussels headquarters on Monday as Middle East tensions mounted after US forces killed a top Iranian general.
"The North Atlantic Council will address the situation in the region," a NATO official said.
"The secretary general decided to convene the meeting of NATO ambassadors following consultations with allies." (AFP) RS RS
