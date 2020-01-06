Left Menu
Development News Edition

2nd batch of Nepali officials start anti-corruption training in India

The second batch of 21 officers of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) of Nepal started their training for the 'prevention of fraud, bribery and corruption' at the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) in Gandhinagar on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:57 IST
2nd batch of Nepali officials start anti-corruption training in India
Nepali officials start anti-corruption training at the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) in Gandhinagar . Image Credit: ANI

The second batch of 21 officers of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) of Nepal started their training for the 'prevention of fraud, bribery and corruption' at the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) in Gandhinagar on Monday. The six-day training for the Nepali officers reaffirms India's continuing commitment for capacity building of Nepali officers, the Embassy of India said in an official release.

The first batch of 21 CIAA officers had received similar training from December 16 to 21 in Gandhinagar. They had found the training, carried out by the experienced faculty members, very fruitful and empowered them with new and useful ideas for carrying out investigations in Nepal, the statement read. "This is a tailor-made course specially designed at the request of Government of Nepal for a total of 42 CIAA officers. This course will strengthen the institutional capacity of CIAA to curb corrupt practices and enhance good governance in Nepal," it added.

The course mainly focuses on identifying factors for corruption, its impact on the economy, and methodology for its detection and prevention. It would also enhance the skills of the CIAA Officers for IT-based investigations, sharpen their analytical capabilities and help them learn new methodologies that would empower them to detect, prevent and prosecute corrupt and fraudulent individuals. GFSU trains forensic experts in the field of forensic science, criminal investigation, security, behavioral science, and criminology.

The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs' Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UniAcco, international student accommodation platform, raises USD 1 million

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Jan 6 ANINewsVoirWith a long term aim to disrupt student accommodation space in India, UniAcco raises seed funding from Adventum Offshore, an investment and wealth management firm. Indias newest entry into the star...

Pak arrests main accused in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib vandalism case

The main accused in the recent vandalism at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistans Punjab province was arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act and blasphemy, a senior police officer said on Mond...

Crimes against women in 2019 up nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan

Crimes against women increased nearly 50 per cent in Rajasthan in 2019 with a total of 41,155 cases being registered, which is 13,561 more than the previous year. The maximum rise in crimes against women was in molestation 68 per cent while...

Stokes, Sibley leave South Africa facing record chase

Cape Town, Jan 6 AFP Ben Stokes launched an astonishing assault and Dom Sibley made an unbeaten century as England took full command on the fourth day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Monday. England declared their sec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020