Left Menu
Development News Edition

5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sanjuan
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 19:43 IST
5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damage reported
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. The quake struck at 6:32 a.m. (1032 GMT) just south of the island at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), according to the U.S. Geological Service. There was no tsunami threat, officials said. Power outages were reported in some parts of Puerto Rico following the quake, Angel Vazquez, emergency management director for the southern coastal city of Ponce, told The Associated Press.

"This is one of the strongest quakes to date since it started shaking on Dec. 28," he said. "It lasted a long time." Residents in southern coastal towns began posting pictures of partially collapsed homes and large boulders blocking roads as officials urged people to remain calm.

Dr. Sindia Alvarado, who lives in the southern coastal town of Penuelas, said she was petrified. "My entire family woke up screaming," she said. "I thought the house was going to crack in half."

At a hotel in the southwest coastal town of Guanica, people panicked as they tried to flee in their cars, only to realize that large boulders were obstructing the only highway heading north to the capital of San Juan, attorney Jose Francisco Benitez told the AP. "There was a state of panic," he said. "There were even people in their underwear walking around the hotel."

He said he and his girlfriend were in the room when the quake struck. "I have never felt anything like this," he said. "It was like a giant grabbed our room and shook it." The flurry of quakes in Puerto Rico's southern region began the night of December 28, with quakes ranging in magnitude from 4.7 to 5.1.

Previous quakes of lesser magnitudes in recent days have cracked homes and led to goods falling off supermarket shelves. Victor Huerfano, director of Puerto Rico's Seismic Network, told the AP that shallow quakes were occurring along three faults in Puerto Rico's southwest region: Lajas Valley, Montalva Point, and the Guayanilla Canyon.

He said the quakes overall come as the North American plate and the Caribbean plate squeezes Puerto Rico, and that it was unclear when they would stop or if bigger quakes would occur. One of the largest and most damaging earthquakes to hit Puerto Rico occurred in October 1918, when a 7.3-magnitude quake struck near the island's northwest coast, unleashing a tsunami and killing 116 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Charge d'affairs summoned over Nankana Sahib incident, killing of Sikh man

India on Monday summoned Pakistans Charg daffaires Syed Haider Shah and lodged a strong protest over the desecration of the Nankana Sahib gurudwara and killing of a Sikh man in Peshawar.The External Affairs Ministry said the diplomat was co...

AEIF 2020 supports two alumni teams of US-sponsored exchange programs

AEIF 2020 supports teams of at least two alumni of U.S. government-sponsored international exchange programs with funding from the US 5,000 up to the US 25,000 to support public service projects. The global AEIF 2020 competition will provi...

Indonesia mobilises fishermen in stand-off with China

Indonesia will mobilise fishermen to join warships in the South China Sea to help defend against Chinese vessels, the government said on Monday, as the biggest stand-off with China for years escalated off Southeast Asias largest country.In ...

Merkel to meet Putin in Moscow for talks on Mideast crises

Berlin, Jan 6 AP German Chancellor Angela Merkel will travel to Moscow on Saturday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid growing tensions in the Middle East and elsewhere, officials said Monday. Merkel and Putin will discuss cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020