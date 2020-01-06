Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2100 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-01-2020 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 21:04 IST
FGN30 US-TRUMP-LD IRAQ

Trump rules out US troop withdrawal from Iraq, threatens 'very big' sanctions Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose "very big" sanctions on Iraq after its Parliament called on the US military to leave the country for assassinating top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad. By Lalit K Jha

FGN33 CHINA-IRAN-US

China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to exercise restraint Beijing: China on Monday slammed what it called US "adventurism" which aggravated tensions in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise restraint, saying Beijing was "highly concerned" over the worsening situation following the killing of a top Iranian general by America.

FGN54 IRAN-2NDLDALL SOLEIMANI

'Down with USA': crowds in Iran mourn general killed by America Tehran: A sea of black-clad Iranians on Monday mourned the top commander killed in last week's US drone strike that inflamed tensions across the Middle East as NATO ambassadors met to discuss the spiralling crisis. (AFP)

FGN46 PAK-GURDWARA-2NDLD ARREST

Pak arrests main accused in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib vandalism case Lahore: The main accused in the recent vandalism at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province was arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act and blasphemy, a senior police officer said on Monday. By M Zulqernain

FGN58 PAK-INDIAN-2NDLD FISHERMEN

Pak Rangers handover 20 released fishermen to BSF at Wagah Border Lahore/Attari: The 20 Indian fishermen, who were released from a Pakistani jail on Sunday in a goodwill gesture amidst tense bilateral ties, crossed over to the Indian side through the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. By M Zulqernain

FGN35 LANKA-ATTACKS-SIRISENA

Lanka police to record Sirisena's statement on Easter attacks Colombo: Sri Lankan police will record former president Maithripala Sirisena's statement on the Easter bombings this week, a court was told on Monday as it took up the case against former police chief and defence secretary over allegations that they failed to prevent the island's worst terror attack that killed nearly 270 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Jaishankar defends NDA govt's decision to allow ISI officials to visit Pathankot air base in 2016

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday defended the NDA governments decision in 2016 to allow a Pakistani probe team including officials from spy agency ISI to visit the Pathankot air force base to probe a terror attack. Speaking ...

Bahrain Crown Prince speaks with U.S. Defense Secretary - BNA

Bahrains Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa discussed by phone on Monday with U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper the importance of maintaining regional security and stability, state news agency BNA reported. Their conversation followed...

Reading of preamble to constitution to be made part of school

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said the state government will take steps to make reading of the preamble to the Constitution as part of school and college morning assembly. The decision has come as a response to the deman...

Race starts to replace UK Labour leader Corbyn

London, Jan 6 AFP Britains Labour Party on Monday began the formal contest to replace its leader, with centrists set to battle left-wingers in a fight for its ideological soul. Veteran socialist Jeremy Corbyn announced he would step down fo...
