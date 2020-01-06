Following are the top foreign stories at 2100 hours

FGN30 US-TRUMP-LD IRAQ

Trump rules out US troop withdrawal from Iraq, threatens 'very big' sanctions Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose "very big" sanctions on Iraq after its Parliament called on the US military to leave the country for assassinating top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack in Baghdad. By Lalit K Jha

FGN33 CHINA-IRAN-US

China slams 'US adventurism' in Middle East, urges all parties to exercise restraint Beijing: China on Monday slammed what it called US "adventurism" which aggravated tensions in the Middle East and urged all parties to exercise restraint, saying Beijing was "highly concerned" over the worsening situation following the killing of a top Iranian general by America.

FGN54 IRAN-2NDLDALL SOLEIMANI

'Down with USA': crowds in Iran mourn general killed by America Tehran: A sea of black-clad Iranians on Monday mourned the top commander killed in last week's US drone strike that inflamed tensions across the Middle East as NATO ambassadors met to discuss the spiralling crisis. (AFP)

FGN46 PAK-GURDWARA-2NDLD ARREST

Pak arrests main accused in Gurdwara Nankana Sahib vandalism case Lahore: The main accused in the recent vandalism at the Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province was arrested and charged with a non-bailable section of the stringent anti-terrorism act and blasphemy, a senior police officer said on Monday. By M Zulqernain

FGN58 PAK-INDIAN-2NDLD FISHERMEN

Pak Rangers handover 20 released fishermen to BSF at Wagah Border Lahore/Attari: The 20 Indian fishermen, who were released from a Pakistani jail on Sunday in a goodwill gesture amidst tense bilateral ties, crossed over to the Indian side through the Attari-Wagah border on Monday. By M Zulqernain

FGN35 LANKA-ATTACKS-SIRISENA

Lanka police to record Sirisena's statement on Easter attacks Colombo: Sri Lankan police will record former president Maithripala Sirisena's statement on the Easter bombings this week, a court was told on Monday as it took up the case against former police chief and defence secretary over allegations that they failed to prevent the island's worst terror attack that killed nearly 270 people.

