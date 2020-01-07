Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Nissan says it will continue to pursue legal action against Ghosn

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 09:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 09:13 IST
UPDATE 1-Nissan says it will continue to pursue legal action against Ghosn
Image Credit: ANI

Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Tuesday said former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's flight from Japan would not affect its policy of holding him responsible for "serious misconduct", renewing its charges against him a day before he was due to speak publicly.

Ghosn became an international fugitive after he revealed last week he had fled to Lebanon to escape what he called a "rigged" justice system in Japan, where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes. The former Nissan and Renault SA chairman has denied all charges against him and said he was the victim of "backstabbing" and a "conspiracy" that wanted to derail his efforts to bring the two automakers towards a merger.

"The company will continue to take appropriate legal action to hold Ghosn accountable for the harm that his misconduct has caused to Nissan," the Japanese automaker said in a statement. Ghosn is due to speak to the media in Lebanon on Wednesday, is widely expected to detail some of the claims he has made against Nissan since his arrest in November 2018.

Separately, a Japanese government spokesman on Tuesday said Tokyo has sought cooperation from Lebanon regarding Ghosn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Man stripped naked, thrashed over suspicion of stealing garlic sacks in MP's Mandsaur

A man was stripped naked and thrashed on suspicion of stealing garlic sacks from a wholesale vegetable market here in Mandsaur on Monday, police said. Speaking about the matter, SL Baurasi, Mandsaur Police Station Incharge said This is a ve...

UPDATE 2-China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal - Caixin

China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States, local media group Caixin quoted senior agriculture official Han Jun as saying on ...

French pension talks resume as govt seeks to end standoff

French officials prepared to restart talks with unions Tuesday over a pension overhaul that has sparked the countrys longest transport strikes in decades, which labour leaders say could force millions of people to retire later than they tho...

Jokic scores career-high 47 as Nuggets top Hawks

Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 47 points and Will Barton added a season-high 28 to help the visiting Denver Nuggets outlast the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Monday night. Jokic was 16-for-25 from the field, with four of the made baskets 3-po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020