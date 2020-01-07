REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAQ-SECURITY/

Pentagon chief denies U.S. is leaving Iraq; slain commander mourned by Tehran throngs The United States has no plans to pull its troops out of Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday, following reports by Reuters and other media of an American military letter informing Iraqi officials about repositioning troops in preparation for leaving the country.

IRAQ-SECURITY/UN-ZARIF U.S. denies Iran's Zarif a visa to attend U.N.: U.S. official

The United States has denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif that would have allowed him to attend a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a U.S. official said. U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION/ U.S. implements plan to send Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala

Mexicans seeking asylum in the United States could be sent to Guatemala under a bilateral agreement signed by the Central American nation last year, according to documents sent to U.S. asylum officers in recent days and seen by Reuters. PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/

Harvey Weinstein charged in Los Angeles for sex crimes as NY rape trial starts Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was charged in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial, which has become a focal point for the #MeToo movement.

BUSINESS BOEING-737MAX/AMERICAN

American Airlines reaches settlement with Boeing for 737 MAX compensation in 2019 American Airlines Group Inc said on Monday it had reached a confidential agreement with Boeing Co to address damages the airline incurred in 2019 due to the ongoing grounding of its fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

NISSAN-GHOSN/ Nissan says it will continue to pursue legal action against Ghosn

Nissan Motor Co Ltd on Tuesday said former Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s flight from Japan would not affect its policy of holding him responsible for “serious misconduct”, renewing its charges against him a day before he was due to speak publicly. ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDEN GLOBES/RATINGS Golden Globes TV ratings steady as host Gervais tickles some but bores others

More than 18 million Americans watched the Golden Globes on Sunday in a ceremony hosted by acerbic British comedian Ricky Gervais, whose monologue skewering A-list celebrities was praised by some but criticized as dull and cynical by others. AWARDS-BAFTAS/RISING STAR

Awkwafina, "Dunkirk" star Lowden among nominees for BAFTA Rising Star Golden Globe winner Awkwafina and "Dunkirk" actor Jack Lowden are among the nominees for this year's EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) said on Monday.

SPORTS TENNIS-ATPCUP/

Djokovic, Nadal march on with convincing wins at ATP Cup Novak Djokovic braved extreme humidity to beat tricky French opponent Gael Monfils 6-3 6-2 and later helped Serbia win the doubles as they progressed at the inaugural ATP Cup team event in Brisbane on Monday.

HEALTH-MARATHON/ Too old? Too slow? No! Debut marathoners may add years to life

First-time marathon runners can add years to their lives and reap the health rewards of lower blood pressure and healthier arteries, even if they take on the challenge in mid- to later life, research showed on Monday. UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS TESLA-CHINA/DELIVERY (PIX) (TV)

Tesla says will start delivering China-made Model 3s to public on Jan. 7 Tesla Inc will deliver its first China-made Model 3 sedans to the public on Jan. 7 at an event at its Shanghai plant. 7 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday 7 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-TRADE/FRANCE (PIX) Tariffs on French wine and cheese will hurt U.S. companies, executives expected to tell USTR

A Trump administration threat to put 100% tariffs on French wine, cheese, and imports like Le Creuset cookware will crush U.S. importers and small businesses, executives are expected to testify at a USTR public hearing. USTR proposed the taxes in retaliation for France's Digital Services Tax, which the trade agency says hurts U.S. tech companies. 7 Jan 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Jury selection in Weinstein rape trial begins in wake of new charges Lawyers in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial will begin selecting jurors, a challenging process in the wake of the #MeToo movement and fresh sex crime charges brought against the former film producer.

7 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/TRIAL (PIX)

EXPLAINER-What can we expect at Harvey Weinstein's trial? Lays out basics about the charges, who will take the stand and what we can expect in the six-week trial.

7 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-BAFTAS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV) Nominations for Britain's BATFA awards announced in London

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announces its list of nominees for the 2020 awards, which will be held in February in London. 7 Jan 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS GERMANY-POLITICS/CSU (PIX) (TV)

Germany’s CSU party meets Romania’s president, conservative leader Kramp-Karrenbauer Representatives of German regional conservative party CSU meet Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and the leader of their larger sister party CDU, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, in the Bavarian abbey of Seeon. Statements are scheduled for 0945 GMT (Iohannis) and 1245 GMT (Kramp-Karrenbauer).

7 Jan 02:45 ET / 07:45 GMT AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Austrian president swears in new conservative-Greens govermment President Alexander Van der Bellen swears in new government led by conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz with environmentalist Greens as junior coalition partner

7 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT SPAIN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Spain's parliament holds 2nd vote on whether to confirm Sanchez as PM The Spanish parliament holds a debate and second vote on whether to confirm Pedro Sanchez as prime minister of a minority government, potentially unblocking a prolonged political logjam after two inconclusive elections last year. Sanchez only needs a simple majority in the second round of voting to be confirmed as PM.

7 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/PARRA

NEWSMAKER - Little-known Venezuela legislator becomes Maduro's choice for opposition leader Venezuelan lawmaker Luis Parra rose from obscurity on Sunday to claim the leadership of Congress. Though Parra's discourse still echoes that of the opposition - describing Venezuela's Socialist government as a "regime" and decrying the woeful state of the economy - his agenda aims at reducing conflict with Maduro while playing down talk of pushing him from office.

7 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT TURKEY-CABINET/

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting in Ankara Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan chairs cabinet meeting in Ankara (1200 GMT)

7 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's parliament meets for first time under new leadership Venezuela's parliament meets for the first time since a dissident opposition lawmaker assumed leadership of the institution, in a move Juan Guaido's faction of the opposition called a "parliamentary coup" orchestrated by President Nicolas Maduro's government. Guaido pledged to hold a session in the parliament building anyway, setting the stage for a potential confrontation.

7 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/

Brexit bill returns for further debate in parliament The legislation required to implement Boris Johnson's EU divorce deal is scheduled to be debated on Tuesday and Wednesday, before completing its passage through parliament's lower chamber on Thursday. The legislation is expected to pass smoothly, and is then sent to the House of Lords where it will undergo further scrutiny.

7 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

IRAQ-SECURITY/USA-FORT BRAGG (PIX) (TV) U.S. troops ship off to Middle East amid brewing Iran conflict

Members of the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division pack their rifles, ammunition, food and blankets to ship off to the Middle East days after President Donald Trump ordered the killing of a top Iranian official, raising risks of further armed conflict in the region. 7 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

IRAQ-SECURITY/BRITAIN Britain likely to make statement on Soleimani killing

The British government is likely to make a statement in parliament about the killing of Iran's military commander Qassem Soleimani by the United States. 7 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

