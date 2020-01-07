Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Toyota to build prototype city of the future in Japan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 12:44 IST
UPDATE 1-Toyota to build prototype city of the future in Japan
Image Credit: Flickr / by Neubie

Toyota Motor Corp said on Monday it planned to build a prototype "city of the future" at the base of Japan's Mt. Fuji, powered by hydrogen fuel cells and functioning as a laboratory for autonomous cars, "smart homes," artificial intelligence and other technologies. Toyota unveiled the audacious plan for what it will call "Woven City", in a reference to its origins as a loom manufacturer, at the big annual technology industry show, CES.

"It's hard to learn something about a smart city if you are only building a smart block," James Kuffner, chief executive officer for the Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development, told Reuters. The "Woven City" idea, under discussion for a year, is aimed at creating safer, cleaner, more fun cities and learning lessons that could be applied around the world, he added.

It will have police, fire and ambulance services, schools and could be home to a mix of Toyota employees, retirees, and others, Kuffner said. The development, to be built on the site of a car factory that is planned to be closed by the end of 2020, will begin with 2,000 residents in the coming years, and also serve as a home to researchers.

Toyota did not disclose costs for the project, whose construction is scheduled to start next year, and which seeks to re-imagine a city, but executives said it had been extensively vetted and had a budget. The plan for a futuristic community on 175 acres (71 hectares) is a big step beyond proposals from Toyota's rivals.

Executives at many major automakers have talked about how cities of the future could be designed to cut climate-changing emissions, reduce congestion and apply internet technology to everyday life. The company's proposal showcases not only the ambition of Chief Executive Akio Toyoda, but also the financial and political resources Toyota can bring to bear, especially in its home country.

"You know if you build it, they will come," said Toyoda, who called the project "my personal 'field of dreams.'" Toyota Housing, a company unit, has sold more than 100,000 homes in Japan in 37 years.

Toyota said it had commissioned Danish architect Bjarke Ingels to design the community. Ingels' firm designed the 2 World Trade Center building in New York and technology giant Google's offices in Silicon Valley and London. Toyota said it is open to partnerships with other companies seeking to use the project as a testing ground for technology.

Still Toyoda acknowledged not all may see the wisdom of what could be an expensive and lengthy project. "You may be thinking, 'Has this guy lost his mind?'" Toyoda asked an audience in Las Vegas, to laughter. "'Is he like a Japanese version of Willy Wonka?' Perhaps."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal - Caixin

China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States, local media group Caixin quoted senior agriculture official Han Jun as saying on ...

Norwegian Air's December capacity down, boosting earnings

Norwegian Air cut its capacity for a third consecutive month in December, removing loss-making routes as part of its plan to regain profitability, the budget carriers traffic data showed on Tuesday.Overall capacity, a measure of distance fl...

Two day after attack, JNU Professor Sucharita Sen files complaint

JNU Professor Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during an attack on students and teachers in the university campus on Sunday, has filed a police complaint.Sen said outsiders had gathered at the university campus with sticks, rods, a...

Masked men involved in JNU attack will be exposed soon: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said masked men involved in the JNU attack will be exposed soon as the Home ministry has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, the Information an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020