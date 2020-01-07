Left Menu
Development News Edition

Om Birla attends CSPOC Standing Committee Meeting in Ottawa

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday attended the Standing Committee Meeting of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) upon his arrival in the Canadian capital Ottawa.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 13:23 IST
Om Birla attends CSPOC Standing Committee Meeting in Ottawa
Om Birla at CSPOC Standing Committee Meeting in Ottawa on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday attended the Standing Committee Meeting of the Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) upon his arrival in the Canadian capital Ottawa. Birla is leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation -- comprising of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Lok Sabha Secretary-General Snehlata Shrivastava -- to the 25th CSPOC being held in Ottawa from January 5 to January 11.

A total of four workshop sessions and a special plenary will be held during the conference. The theme of the first workshop is -- 'Parliamentary Engagement: Openness, Transparency, and Accountability, while the second workshop is based on 'Challenges and Opportunities Arising from the Displacement of a Parliamentary Assembly'.

The theme of the third and fourth workshops are -- 'Parliamentarians as Effective Legislators and Constituency Representatives: Evolving Support Required' and 'Security of Individuals in the Parliamentary Context and Beyond', respectively. The Lok Sabha Speaker will be the workshop presenter in the fourth workshop and will also attend the meeting of CSPOC standing committee to be held on January 6.

The special plenary will be held on January 9 on the theme 'Inclusive Parliaments: The Role of the Speaker in Supporting Emerging Procedures and Practices Embracing the Changing Face and Needs of Parliament', the government release read. The delegates from the Indian Parliament will participate in the special plenary session and other workshops of the conference.

"During his stay in Ottawa, Birla will have bilateral meetings with his counterparts in the Canadian Senate and House of Commons and other dignitaries," the release read. The Indian Parliamentary delegation will also have meetings with the Indian diaspora in Ottawa and Toronto during the visit.

"The CSPOC brings together the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the National Parliaments of Commonwealth countries. It was created in 1969 as an initiative of the then Speaker of House of Commons of Canada. Since its inception, Canada has provided CSPOC with a Secretariat to support its activities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak

Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win on Monday night. McDavids goal put the game away at 1126 of the third. He entered the...

UPDATE 3-China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal - Caixin

China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States, local media group Caixin quoted senior agriculture official Han Jun as saying on ...

Norwegian Air's December capacity down, boosting earnings

Norwegian Air cut its capacity for a third consecutive month in December, removing loss-making routes as part of its plan to regain profitability, the budget carriers traffic data showed on Tuesday.Overall capacity, a measure of distance fl...

Two day after attack, JNU Professor Sucharita Sen files complaint

JNU Professor Sucharita Sen, who suffered head injuries during an attack on students and teachers in the university campus on Sunday, has filed a police complaint.Sen said outsiders had gathered at the university campus with sticks, rods, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020