Shallow quake of magnitude 6.6 strikes off Puerto Rico - USGS

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck just off Puerto Rico at a shallow depth of 7.0 km, the US Geological Survey said on Tuesday. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no significant threat of a tsunami to the region.

The quake's epicenter was just south of Indios, the USGS said. "It was super strong. I could hear the vibrations everywhere." one witness located 14 km (nine miles) from the epicenter posted on the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre website. Another witness in Caimital, 67 km away, posted that the quake lasted around 30 seconds.

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday damaged homes and destroyed a rock formation on a beach that had been a tourist attraction, but there were no reports of injuries.

