Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK teen gets suspended jail term for 'false' Cyprus rape claim

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paralimni
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:20 IST
UK teen gets suspended jail term for 'false' Cyprus rape claim

Paralimni, Jan 7 (AFP) A Cypriot court on Tuesday handed a British teenager a four-month suspended prison sentence after convicting her of falsely accusing a dozen Israeli tourists of gang rape. The 19-year-old, who could have faced up to a year in jail, smiled and hugged family at the end of a trial that sparked protests in Britain and calls for tourists to boycott the island.

Lawyers for the woman say the case was littered with investigatory and legal mistakes and issues, including repeated refusals by the judge to consider whether she was raped. The sentencing took place to loud shouts from protesters outside the court room, including around 50 Israelis -- mainly women, but some men -- who travelled to Cyprus to offer moral support to the woman.

As the judge delivered his sentencing, shouts of "Cyprus justice, shame on you" were audible in the court, despite police ordering journalists to close windows and blinds. Lawyers for the woman, whom AFP is not naming, say she was raped in the seaside resort of Ayia Napa by 12 Israeli teenagers in their hotel room on July 17.

She fled in distress to her own hotel and was examined by an in-house doctor, who called the police. A group of Israeli teenagers were arrested and appeared in court, but 10 days after making a complaint of rape she was interviewed again by police and signed a retraction.

The Israelis were allowed to return home and not called as witnesses. Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said he has "firmly and categorically registered" concerns with Cypriot officials about the case.

Judge Michalis Papathanasiou had told the young woman "statements you have given were false", as he convicted her on December 30. He said during the trial that her account was beset by "contradictions, confusion, lack of logic and exaggeration".

Lewis Power, a British lawyer who is part of the woman's legal team, said she would leave Cyprus by the end of the day. An appeal to the Supreme Court "will begin in the next few days", but it is not clear when any case will be heard, because the "wheels of justice move very slowly in Cyprus," he said.

The case has highlighted "a gaping chasm in the treatment" of victims of sexual assault in Cyprus relative to other jurisdictions, Power added. The convicted British woman's mother and legal team say she has been suffering Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The teenager's legal team say she was questioned by police in the absence of a translator or lawyer acting on her behalf and there was no transcript or video recording of the process. "She was texting friends and her mother throughout the questioning telling them that she was being put under immense pressure -- all these factors will feed into the appeal to the Supreme Court," Power said.

More than 50 Israelis flew to Cyprus to stand by the woman at the sentencing, partly out of disgust that the "boys returned to Israel as heroes", an activist told AFP. "The minimum we can do is to be there to offer support, to show her that we believe her," said Orit Sulitzeanu, executive director of the Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel. (afp) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

SC to hear Tata's plea challenging NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group on Jan 10.

SC to hear Tatas plea challenging NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group on Jan 10....

At least 16 dead in Peru traffic accident

Lima, Jan 7 AFP At least 16 people including two Germans were killed and 40 others injured after a bus crashed into parked cars in the south of Peru, authorities confirmed. The accident happened early Monday on the main coastal highway used...

Fire at Russia greenhouse farm kills 8 people; 1 injured

Moscow, Jan 7 AP A fire at a greenhouse farm in a Moscow suburb has killed eight people and injured one other person on Tuesday morning, Russian emergency services said. All eight victims were migrants from Tajikistan who apparently worked ...

Soccer-Sunderland confirm owners are in the process of selling club

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald has begun the process of selling the club following fan protests against the owners, the League One third tier club said on Tuesday. Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League in the 2016-17 season ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020