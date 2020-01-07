Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN27 PM-3RDLD TRUMP

Trump, Modi discusses ways to bolster US-India strategic ties, regional security matters: WH Washington/New Delhi: President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have discussed ways to further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership and reviewed "regional security matters", the White House has said. By Lalit K Jha

FGN29 CHINA-US-IRAN

China asks US to provide visa to Iranian FM to attend UN meetings Beijing: China on Tuesday urged the US to provide visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend UN Security Council meetings in New York this week, saying that as a country hosting the United Nations, Washington is obliged to provide visa for officials of member countries. By KJM Varma

FGN14 UN-WORLD-LD CONFLICTS

Geopolitical tensions at their highest level this century, says UN chief amid US-Iran tensions United Nations: Amid escalating US-Iran tensions over the killing of Iran's most influential general Qassim Suleimani, the UN chief has voiced concern over the geopolitical tensions, saying such conflicts are at their highest level this century and nations are taking unpredicted decisions that have a profound risk of miscalculation. By Yoshita Singh

FGN12 US-INDIAN WOMEN-JUDGES

Two Indian-origin women attorneys appointed judges in New York City New York: Two Indian-origin women attorneys have been appointed as judges to the criminal and civil courts by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. By Yoshita Singh

FGN34 PAK-ARMY-LD PARLIAMENT

Pakistan's National Assembly passes bills to extend Gen Bajwa's tenure Islamabad: Pakistan's lower house of Parliament on Tuesday passed three crucial bills to give extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years, signalling the dominance of the powerful army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 72 years of existence. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN22 PAK-FATF-BILL

Pak passes crucial bill to meet FATF requirement Islamabad: Pakistan Parliament has passed an important bill for the exchange of information and criminals with countries to meet a key requirement of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which has placed the country on the Grey List for an extended period till next month. By Sajjad Hussain IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.