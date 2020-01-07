Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four Rohingya children killed in blast in Myanmar's Rakhine state

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Naypyitaw
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 18:58 IST
Four Rohingya children killed in blast in Myanmar's Rakhine state
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four Rohingya Muslim children were killed by a landmine explosion in Myanmar's western Rakhine state on Tuesday which the military and ethnic insurgents blamed on each other.

Five other children and their teacher were also wounded when the group stepped on the landmine as they went to collect firewood in the village of Kyauk Yan, military spokesman Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun said by phone. The wounded were being treated at local hospitals and three were in a serious condition, he said.

He said the landmine was laid by fighters from the Arakan Army, an insurgent group that recruits mostly from Rakhine's Buddhist majority. A spokesman for the rebels, who want more autonomy for Rakhine state, blamed the blast on the military. "One child's head was crushed. We could only retrieve his body. We brought the bodies to their families and buried them later in the evening," said a villager who asked not to be named for fear of retribution.

Last year, 143 children were killed or wounded in numerous civil wars being fought along Myanmar's porous borders, the United Nations Children's Fund said. Tens of thousands of people have been displaced in Rakhine state since fighting broke out last December.

The region came to global attention in 2017 when more than 730,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh to escape an army crackdown that U.N investigators said was carried out with "genocidal intent". Several hundred thousand remain in Myanmar. They live under apartheid-like conditions, confined to camps and villages and denied access to education and healthcare.

Myanmar is encouraging refugees to return from Bangladesh camps but most have refused, citing persecution and conflict. The ethnic Rakhine insurgency, believed to include thousands of rebels, poses a threat to the government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Rebels have kidnapped villagers, administrators, and local officials and ordered a tax on businesses. A lawmaker from Suu Kyi's ruling party is still missing after being abducted in November, and another party official died after being kidnapped in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow set to open flat as Iran tensions ease

The SP 500 and the Dow were on track to open largely flat on Tuesday in the absence of fresh escalation in the standoff between the United States and Iran, while the Nasdaq was set to get a boost from positive corporate updates from chipmak...

Iran drops French-Iranian's spying charge but other charges remain - lawyer

Iran has dropped spying charges against French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah but the authorities are still detaining her on other security-related charges, her lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday. Iran has rejected Frances call to the release...

WRAPUP 1-Falling imports push U.S. trade deficit to three-year low

The U.S. trade deficit fell to a more than three-year low in November as imports declined further, likely weighed down by the Trump administrations trade war with China, and exports rebounded, suggesting the economy ended 2019 on solid foot...

USMCA legislation will pass Senate by end of January - U.S. Senator Grassley

The legislation on the USMCA trade pact between the United States, Canada and Mexico will pass the U.S. Senate at the most by the end of January, Senator Chuck Grassley told CNBC on Tuesday. It will pass the Senate sometime within the next ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020