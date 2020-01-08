France advises French nationals against going to Iran

France on Tuesday warned its nationals against traveling to Iran, citing an "extremely volatile" security situation. The Foreign Ministry is also advising French nationals that could not temporarily leave Iran to be extremely cautious.

It is recommending they limit travel within Iran and avoid gatherings, the statement said.

