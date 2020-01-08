U.S. top diplomat Pompeo briefs Kurdistan PM Barzani on Iran missile attacks

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo briefed Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday on Iran's missile attacks on two Iraqi military bases, including in Erbil, the State Department said in a statement.

"The Secretary and Prime Minister Barzani agreed to stay in close touch as the situation develops," the statement said.

