Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign firms wary as China launches investment law

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 11:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 11:25 IST
Foreign firms wary as China launches investment law

Beijing, Jan 8 (AFP) Accustomed to unfulfilled promises from the Chinese government, foreign businesses are keeping a wary eye on a nascent law aimed at addressing their long-standing grievances about unfair treatment in the world's second largest economy. The foreign investment law, which came into force on January 1, is supposed to give local and foreign companies equal treatment in the Chinese market and improve protections of intellectual property.

But international companies, which have in the past complained about having "promise fatigue", have not been wowed by the legislation. "Our expectations are quite modest," said Lester Ross, who heads the policy committee at the American Chamber of Commerce in China.

"The longest-standing issues in China do not concern an absence of legislation, but rather the lack of enforcement and the breadth of government discretion resulting in selective enforcement," Ross said. The legislation, which replaces three older laws, says foreign firms are no longer obligated to have a Chinese partner to start a business in the country.

It also prohibits the use of administrative means to force foreign firms to transfer technology to Chinese partners -- one of the major sticking points in Beijing's trade war with the United States. But a survey of 249 companies, published in December by the British Chamber of Commerce in China, indicated that 38 percent of respondents believed the law would not change anything. A quarter of respondents did not know what changes to expect.

Beijing passed the law as it faces rising competition for foreign direct investment from other Asian manufacturing hubs, notably in Southeast Asia, said Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit. "This reform is an important priority for the Chinese government in order to maintain an attractive business climate for foreign investment," Biswas said.

Rising wages have reduced China's competitiveness, with countries such as Vietnam offering manufacturers a cheaper alternative. Biswas said China has recognised that in order to attract more foreign investment, notably in high-tech, it had to provide a more level playing field and improve intellectual property protection.

But without strict on-the-ground implementation mechanisms, foreign investors are unlikely to be reassured, Ross said. Other issues remain as well.

The law does not spell out what penalties would be imposed for violating intellectual property rights. It is also silent on subsidies to state-owned enterprises.

Such enterprises have been accused of distorting competition, and the issue of subsidies has been among structural reforms that the US has been demanding from China in the trade war. Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, said a significant issue is the continued existence of a legal framework that treats foreign investment differently from that of Chinese players.

"The foreign investment law's implementation measures are a step up from the previous draft, but many significant concerns remain," Wuttke said. The European chamber is also concerned about the vague wording of certain provisions which would allow local governments to expropriate investments that "harm the public interest".

Foreign companies also criticise the difficulty of making an appeal in the event of litigation. Another concern surrounds the provision that China can "take appropriate measures" if a country adopts "discriminatory restrictions" or "discriminatory prohibitions" against it.

This appears to be linked to the sanctions against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei in the US, suggesting that Beijing reserves the right to take retaliatory measures in such a case. In spite of the new law, foreign investors in China remain excluded from many business sectors such as healthcare and publishing, although China has reduced this "negative" list and promised to continue doing so. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

DMK MLA tears up Guv's Address, suspended

A DMK MLA on Tuesday tore a copy of Governor Barwarilal Purohits address to the Assembly and put it on the table of Speaker P Dhanapal following which he was suspended till Thursday. The incident occurred when the principal opposition party...

Britain condemns attack on military bases in Iraq

Britain on Wednesday condemned Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq that hosted U.S.-led coalition forces including British personnel.We condemn this attack on Iraqi military bases hosting Coalition - including British - forces...

Iraq military says no Iraqi casualties as 22 missiles hit bases

Baghdad, Jan 8 AFP A total of 22 missiles struck two bases housing US troops, but there were no Iraqi casualties, the Iraqi military said Wednesday after the overnight attack.Between 145 am and 215 am 2245 GMT and 2315 GMT Iraq was hit by 2...

Iranian president to make speech after strikes on U.S. targets - Iran TV

Irans president will deliver a speech to the nation, Iranian state television said on Wednesday after Tehran launched missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq.It did not give a timing for the speech by President Hassan Rouhani....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020