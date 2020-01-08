REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/1 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAQ-SECURITY/

Iran missile attacks target U.S. forces in Iraq; Trump says 'All is well!' Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing last week raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

IRAN-CRASH/ Ukrainian Boeing 737 crashes in Iran, all 170 aboard killed - Iranian state TV

A Ukrainian airliner carrying at least 170 passengers crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini airport, and all aboard were killed, Iran's state television said. U.S.

USA-IMMIGRATION/MEXICO-CAMP Mexican migrants removed from border camp after family separation threat

Mexican authorities on Tuesday removed almost 100 Mexican migrants seeking asylum in the United States from a camp in downtown Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to a Reuters witness, after state police threatened to separate parents from their children. USA-TRUMP/IRAN-POLL

Americans increasingly critical of Trump's record on Iran, most expect war: Reuters/Ipsos poll The American public is increasingly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of Iran after he ordered the U.S. military to kill a powerful Iranian military commander, and a majority of U.S. adults now expect the countries to be at war in the near future, according to Reuters/Ipsos polling released on Tuesday.

BUSINESS IMPOSSIBLE FOODS-MCDONALD'S CORP/

Impossible Foods has stopped McDonald's burger talks, shares of Beyond Meat jump Impossible Foods is no longer trying to win a coveted deal to supply McDonald's Corp with plant-based burgers, telling Reuters it cannot produce enough of its imitation meat to partner with the world's No. 1 fast-food chain.

NISSAN-GHOSN/ Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn's legal team accuses automaker of 'perversion of truth'

Fugitive ex-Renault-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn's legal team opened fire on Nissan Motor Co Ltd, charging the automaker used a "flawed, biased" internal investigation to engineer Ghosn's arrest and stop him from more closely integrating Nissan and its French alliance partner Renault SA. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ Judge threatens Harvey Weinstein with jail for texting in court

Harvey Weinstein's rape trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as the judge threatened to revoke his bail and jail the former film producer after catching him using his cellphone just as jury selection got underway. AWARDS-BAFTAS/NOMINATIONS

Dark drama "Joker" leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods "Joker" , a dark origins story about the comic book villain, led nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Tuesday, but Britain's top movie honours drew criticism over the lack of diversity in the acting categories.

SPORTS JAPAN-OLYMPICS/DENTSU

Official overseeing Tokyo Olympics ceremonies punished for 'power harassment': media An official at Japan’s largest advertising agency Dentsu Group Inc, who was a key figure in creating the opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has been punished for “power harassment”, local media reported on Wednesday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-MCI/REPORT League Cup final in sight for Man City after 3-1 win at United

Holders Manchester City took a big step towards another League Cup showpiece with a 3-1 win over Manchester United in their semi-final, first leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday. UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE IRAQ-SECURITY/TRUMP

Trump will deliver remarks on Wednesday morning following Iran attacks on U.S.-led coalition U.S. President Donald Trump will deliver remarks on Wednesday morning, hours after Iran said it had mounted attacks on the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq as retribution for the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

8 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT IRAN-SECURITY/USA-PENTAGON

Pentagon briefing on Iranian missile strikes on Iraq Pentagon officials give a briefing on Iranian missile strikes on two Iraqi military facilities.

8 Jan 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT IRAQ-SECURITY/CONGRESS-BRIEFING (PIX) (TV)

Trump administration officials brief U.S. Congress on Iran-Iraq Stakeout coverage as Trump administration officials provide classified briefings on developments in Iraq and Iran for U.S. House of Representatives and Senate. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, holds a closed briefing for all senators on last week’s U.S. military strike in Iraq which killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

8 Jan 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT LIBYA-SECURITY/TURKEY (PIX)

Turkish support for Tripoli could "rebalance forces" in Libya The planned arrival of Turkish military advisers in Libya should bolster the internationally recognised government, but may not be enough to turn the tide of a conflict in which eastern-based forces have the upper hand thanks to foreign support.

8 Jan 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids 8 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS AUSTRIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

First cabinet meeting of new government Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler attend first cabinet meeting of new Government in Vienna

8 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT USA-ELECTION/BLOOMBERG (PIX)

U.S. candidate Bloomberg to unveil economic policy plan U.S. presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday will unveil an economic strategy as part of his bid to win the Democratic presidential nomination.

8 Jan 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT BRITAIN-EU/VONDERLEYEN (PIX) (TV)

EU's von der Leyen gives LSE speech on Brexit European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech at the LSE where she will discuss 'building another future for the EU-UK partnership'.

8 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-CHINA/CONGRESS (TV)

U.S. commission issues report on human rights in China Chairs of bipartisan and bicameral Congressional-Executive Commission on China discuss findings and recommendations of commission’s 2019 Annual Report on human rights conditions and rule of law developments in China

8 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU's Von der Leyen in London to meet PM Johnson European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London to discuss the upcoming Brexit negotiations.

8 Jan 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ME TOO (PIX) FACTBOX: Two years of #MeToo in the courts

A look at court cases in the Me Too era. 8 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS NISSAN-GHOSN/LEBANON (PIX) (TV)

Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to speak in Lebanon Ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to hold a news conference in Lebanon after he fled Japan where he faces charges relating to alleged financial crimes.

8 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

