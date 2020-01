Ukraine president says passengers, crew on board airliner in Iran dead

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that all passengers and crew on board a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran have been killed, citing preliminary information.

In a statement, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was trying to establish the circumstances of the crash and the death toll.

"My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of all passengers and crew," he said.

