Magnitude 4.5 quake hits near Iran nuclear power plant: USGS

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Wednesday rattled an area less than 50 kilometers (30 miles) from Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant near the country's Gulf coast, a US monitor said.

The quake, which had a depth of 10 kilometers, struck 17 kilometers south-southeast of Borazjan city at 6:49 am (0319 GMT), the US Geological Survey said on its website.

State news agency IRNA said the earthquake was felt in Bushehr, site of the country's sole nuclear power plant.

