Large blast near Somalia parliament: security source

Mogadishu, Jan 8 (AFP) A suspected car bomb exploded near the parliament in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, witnesses and a security official said.

"It looks like a car bomb, but we don't have details yet," the official, Mohamed Abdikadir, told AFP.

A plume of thick black smoke was seen over the city and witnesses said a number of vehicles were on fire. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.