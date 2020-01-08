Iraqi Kurdish leaders calls for region to be kept out of rivalries -statement

The leaders of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region said on Wednesday that the support of a U.S.-led military coalition in fighting Islamic State militants was vital and urged its member states not to allow the group's revival. The regional president, prime minister, and parliament speaker met on Wednesday and expressed concern at the escalating after Iran launched missiles on U.S. forces in an Iraqi airbase in western Iraq as well as on the region's capital Erbil.

"In regards to the recent events, and in particular this morning's, the Kurdistan Region reiterates that military solution will in no way solves the problems," they said in a statement. "The Kurdistan Region supports de-escalation of the situation and seeks dialogue and diplomatic solution to the problems. It also seeks stability and peace and urges all parties to refrain from dragging the Kurdistan Region into the rivalries."

