Stowaway found dead at Paris airport after Ivory Coast flight - airline

The body of a stowaway has been found in the landing gear of an aircraft that landed in Paris after a flight from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, carrier Air France said on Wednesday. France's national airline said an investigation was underway.

"Air France confirms that the lifeless body of a stowaway was found in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft operating flight AF703 from Abidjan to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on 7 January 2020." Air France said in a statement. Air France expressed its "deepest sympathy and compassion at this human tragedy".

Air France declined to comment on French media reports that the stowaway was a child. A source in the office of the local prosecutor leading the investigation said she was not aware of the stowaway's age or identity.

