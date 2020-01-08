HIGHLIGHTS-Fugitive former Nissan boss Ghosn holds news conference

Fugitive former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn spoke to the media in Beirut on Wednesday after fleeing to Beirut last month from Tokyo, where he had been awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct. Following are some of his comments:

"I was brutally taken from my work as I knew it, ripped from my work, my family and my friends." "It is impossible to express the depth of that deprivation and my profound appreciation to be able to be reunited with my family and loved ones."

"(I was) interrogated for up eight hours a day without any lawyers present." " It will get worse for you if you don't just confess', the prosecutor told me repeatedly."

