Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canada foreign minister says in touch with Ukraine on airliner crash in Iran

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:11 IST
Canada foreign minister says in touch with Ukraine on airliner crash in Iran
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Canada's minister of foreign affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday that he is in touch with the government of Ukraine over a Ukrainian airliner crash in Iran that killed all 176 people on board, including 63 Canadians. "Tragic news regarding Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Canadians. I have been in touch with the government of Ukraine. We will continue to keep Canadians informed as the situation evolves," he said in a tweet http://bit.ly/2QVrV4K.

The airliner crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran early on Wednesday, bursting into flames. Debris and smoldering engine parts from the Boeing 737 were strewn across a field southwest of the Iranian capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Economic situation "bad", 5% growth estimate 'imaginary':Sinha

Former Union finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Wednesday questioned estimation that the economy will grow at 5 percent in 2019-20, saying the figure is imaginary and raised doubt about the Modi governments capability of tackling economic i...

Cancer group finds biggest one-year drop in US death rate

New York, Jan 8 AP Researchers on Wednesday reported the largest-ever one-year decline in the US cancer death rate, a drop they credited to advances in lung-tumour treatments. The overall cancer death rate has been falling about 1.5 per cen...

Deepika becomes focus of national attention with JNU visit, bouquets and calls for boycott too

Leapfrogging from the entertainment section to the front pages of newspapers for showing up at JNU, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on Wednesday the cynosure of national attention, earning bouquets but also brickbats as various people, ...

Steel players hail govt's decision to open coal sector

Indian steel industry on Wednesday welcomed the governments decision to promulgate an ordinance to open up coal mining in the country to non-coal companies. In a statement, apex steel industry body Indian Steel Association ISA said it hails...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020