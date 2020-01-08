Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS-Former Nissan boss Ghosn points the finger at news conference

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 19:32 IST
HIGHLIGHTS-Former Nissan boss Ghosn points the finger at news conference
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Fugitive former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said that he was brought down by a plot cooked up at the company, many of whose executives he named at a news conference in Beirut on Wednesday. Ghosn fled to Beirut last month from Tokyo, where he had been awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct.

Following are some of his comments: RENAULT-NISSAN INTEGRATION

"I was ready to retire before June 2018... I, unfortunately, I accepted this offer to continue to integrate the two companies (Renault and Nissan). "Some of my Japanese friends thought that the only way to get rid of the influence of Renault on Nissan was to get rid of me."

'A HANDFUL OF VINDICTIVE INDIVIDUALS' "My unimaginable ordeal is the result of a handful of unscrupulous, vindictive individuals."

BASELESS CHARGES "The charges against me are baseless.

"Why have they extended the investigation timeline, why have they rearrested me? Why were they so intent on preventing me from talking and setting out my facts? "Why have they spent 14 months trying to break my spirit, barring any contact with my wife?

"(One reason) was that Nissan's performance, unfortunately, started to decline at the beginning of 2017...in October 2016 I decided to remove myself from Nissan...because I signed a deal with Mitsubishi. I moved to Mitsubishi as chairman of the board." DEPRIVATION, INTERROGATION

"I was brutally taken from my work as I knew it, ripped from my work, my family and my friends. "It is impossible to express the depth of that deprivation and my profound appreciation to be able to be reunited with my family and loved ones.

"(I was) interrogated for up eight hours a day without any lawyers present. "' It will get worse for you if you don't just confess', the prosecutor told me repeatedly."

HERE TO CLEAR MY NAME "I am not here to talk about how I left Japan... I am here to talk about why. I am here to shed light on a system that violates the most basic (human rights).

"I am here to clear my name. These allegations are untrue and I should never have been arrested in the first place. GREG KELLY

"(Former Nissan colleague) Greg Kelly, an honorable man...Greg remains a victim of the Japanese hostage justice system." PRESUMED GUILTY

"I was presumed guilty before the eyes of the world." DECISION TO FLEE

"This (escape) was the most difficult decision of my life but I was facing a system where the conviction rate is 99.4%, and I believe this number is far higher for foreigners." MARKET CAP TUMBLES

"The market cap decrease of Nissan since my arrest is more than $10 billion. They lost more than $40 million a day during all of this. The market cap of Renault went down since my arrest by 5 billion euros." VERSAILLES, CELEBRATION OF 15 YEARS OF ALLIANCE

"Versailles is not Louis XIV, it is the most visited site in France, it is a symbol of the achievement of France, it is a symbol of the globalization of France." GHOSN'S HOUSES

"This is part of the character assassination, and the media jumped on it." ARREST WARRANT FOR HIS WIFE, DAY BEFORE PRESSER

"What a coincidence." PROSECUTORS IN CONTROL

"I thought the boss was the judge, the boss was the prosecutor. The judge - very nice guy, very polite - but the prosecutors did what they want." FROM ROLE MODEL TO DICTATOR

"For 17 years I was a role model in Japan. All of a sudden prosecutors in Japan (characterized me as a) 'cold, greedy, dictator'." ACCUSATIONS

"There is no democratic country I know where you go to jail for this kind of accusation, even if they are correct." (Editing by Keith Weir and Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Couple arrested for kidnapping infant from Delhi railway station

A couple was arrested here in connection with kidnapping a two-month-old baby on December 25 last year. The accused have been identified as Kavita, presently residing in Panchkula Haryana and her husband Dinesh.The couple was arrested today...

Airlines avoid Iran and Iraq airspace

Paris, Jan 8 AFP Several international airlines said Wednesday they would avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace after Tehran fired ballistic missiles at bases housing US troops in Iraq. Lufthansa and its Austrian Airlines unit nonetheless decide...

BRIEF-Canada offers assistance in investigation into plane crash in Iran

Canadas Transport Minister Marc Garneau says on Twitter My thoughts are with all those affected by the heartbreaking tragedy involving Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 carrying many Canadians. We are in touch with our internation...

Business briefs

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services TCS on Wednesday said Bajaj Allianz General Insurance has moved its core policy administration system for its travel lines of businesses onto TCS BaNCS Cloud for Insurance. This migration makes it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020