Lebanon prosecutor to question Ghosn on Thursday -state news agency

A Lebanese public prosecutor general has summoned ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn for questioning on Thursday over an Interpol red notice issued by Japan which accuses him of crimes committed in Japan and calls for his arrest.

The Lebanese state news agency said the prosecutor would also hear Ghosn's statement over a formal legal complaint about meetings with leaders in Israel, which he visited as chief executive of the Renault-Nissan alliance in 2008.

