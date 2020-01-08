Libyan PM Serraj to meet Italian PM - Italian government source

The head of Libya's internationally recognized government Fayez al-Serraj will meet Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday evening, an Italian government source, said as efforts to agree on a ceasefire build.

During the day, Conte met Khalifa Haftar, the eastern commander whose Libyan National Army (LNA) militia forces have been fighting troops of Serraj's Government of National Accord (GNA), as both Russia and Turkey called for a ceasefire.

