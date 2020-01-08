Left Menu
Development News Edition

10,000 camels in Australia may be culled as they compete for water with indigenous people

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 20:48 IST
10,000 camels in Australia may be culled as they compete for water with indigenous people
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

About 10,000 camels are at risk of being shot and killed in a drought-ravaged region of Australia, after complaints that the thirsty animals are endangering local indigenous people as they desperately search for water. The slaughter will take place in the area of Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) - a sparsely-populated part of South Australia which is home to a number of indigenous groups.

The cull will see be carried out by professional shooters in helicopters with Seven News reporting that 10,000 camels are at risk. "There is extreme pressure on remote Aboriginal communities in the APY lands and their pastoral [livestock] operations as the camel's search for water," APY's general manager Richard King said in a statement.

"Given ongoing dry conditions and the large camel congregations threatening all of the main APY communities and infrastructure, immediate camel control is needed," he said. Camels aren't native to Australia - they were brought over by British settlers from India, Afghanistan and the Middle East in the 19th century.

Estimates of numbers of camels vary but there are thought to be hundreds of thousands of them across the central parts of the country. They can damage fences, farm equipment, and settlements, and also drink water which is needed by people who live there.

They also emit methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change. Almost 2,000 homes have been destroyed in Australia's months-long bushfire crisis. At least 25 people have died since September.

The eastern and southern sides of the country have been the worst-affected - and many animals have also been killed in the fires.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Amid US-Iran tensions security increased at US Consulate in Hyderabad

Amid spiralling US-Iran tensions, security has been increased at Consulate General of the United States in Hyderabad as a precautionary measure police said on Wednesday. Apart from this an observing party has been set up and patrolling at t...

Delhi University Arts Faculty students stage protest against CAA, NRC

Around 1,000 students along with some human rights groups protested against the new citizenship law and a possible nationwide NRC at the Delhi Universitys Faculty of Arts here on Wednesday, reading the preamble to the Constitution and singi...

Adani-KISS Residential School brings cost free, quality education to tribal children

Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha, inaugurated the Adani-KISS Residential School at Bankishole, Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha on 8th January 2020. On this occasion Sudam Marandi, Minister, Revenue and Disaster Management, Govt. of Odi...

Soccer-Lazio fined after fans racially insult Balotelli

Serie A club Lazio have been fined 20,000 euros 22,238 after their fans were found to have racially insulted Brescia forward Mario Balotelli during Sundays match in the latest incident of racism which has plagued Italian football. Serie As ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020