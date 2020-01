Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera said on Wednesday that he will give the cost of Mexico's annual oil hedging program for 2020 on Thursday.

Herrera said the U.S.-Iran clash had a minor impact on Mexico's peso and favorably impacted prices for Mexican crude.

