Alaska had its warmest year on record in 2019-US report

  Alaska
  Updated: 08-01-2020 22:15 IST
  Created: 08-01-2020 21:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Last year was Alaska's warmest year on record but the coolest in the contiguous United States since 2014, according to a government report on the U.S. climate released on Wednesday.

The average temperature in the contiguous United States was 52.7 degrees Fahrenheit (11.5 degrees Celsius), still 0.7 degrees above the 20th-century average. Alaska's average temperature was 32.2 degrees Fahrenheit (0.1 degrees Celsius), 6.2 degrees above the long-term average, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Centers for Environmental Information said in the annual report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

