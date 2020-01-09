Three Katyusha rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone -police sources

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Wednesday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone which houses government buildings and foreign missions, causing a fire, Iraqi police sources told Reuters.

Sirens were sounding inside the Green Zone, and at least one of the rockets fell 100 metres away from the U.S. embassy, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.