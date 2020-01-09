Understand their desire to take different approach: Buckingham Palace on Prince Harry, Meghan stepping away

Hours after Prince Harry and Meghan, the duchess of Sussex announced that they are stepping back from their roles as the senior members of the British royal family, the Buckingham Palace on Wednesday said that the situation is "complicated" and discussions in this regard are at an early stage. "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage," the unsigned Royal Communications statement said. "We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.", CNN reported.

Earlier in the day, the couple took to Instagram to say that they intend to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year," the couple announced on Instagram, explaining that they hope to "carve out a progressive new role within this institution."

"We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," they said. In the statement, the couple also talked about their time between the UK and North America.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity," they wrote. The couple who have a baby son named Archie stated that they look forward to sharing more details of the 'exciting next steps' in future.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.