Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lahore HC to hear Maryam's petition on removal of name from ECL on Jan 15

The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a petition by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz -- seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) -- on January 15.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 08:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 08:08 IST
Lahore HC to hear Maryam's petition on removal of name from ECL on Jan 15
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz. Image Credit: ANI

The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear a petition by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz -- seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL) -- on January 15. A two-judge bench comprising Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi and Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad will take up the petition on the said date, The News International reported.

The petition filed on December 21, last year, seeks the removal of Maryam's name from the no-fly list as well as a one-time permission to travel abroad. Maryam, the daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is currently undergoing treatment in London, had first approached the court with this request on December 7. The petition was disposed of two days later.

Maryam and her father were placed on the ECL on August 20, 2018. Maryam is currently free on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, in which she is a suspect, but her name remains on the no-fly list. Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, travelled to London in November, last year, after the government and courts granted him permission to fly abroad on medical grounds. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Ibaka's free throws lift Raptors over Hornets in OT

Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining in overtime to give the visiting Toronto Raptors a 112-110 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Ibaka finished with 23 points, matching teammate Terence Davis ...

Magic sink short-handed Wizards

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds, and the Orlando Magic routed the visiting Washington Wizards 123-89 on Wednesday night. Evan Fournier added 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Orlando, which has won four of five. D.J. Augustin...

2019 NZ's fourth warmest year since recording begins in 1909

Last year was New Zealands fourth warmest year since recording began in 1909, according to the 2019 Niwa Annual Climate Summary.Annual temperatures were 0.5 to 1.2 degrees Celsius above the annual average across the majority of New Zealand,...

FEATURE-Taiwan's China-friendly presidential hopeful faces backlash in divided south

In balmy southern Taiwan, with its rural hamlets, industrial belts and slower-paced cities, a rising tide of residents are pushing back against opposition presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu, fearing hell sell out core Taiwan interests to China...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020