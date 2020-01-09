Left Menu
Development News Edition

Outpouring of generosity from Australian Sikhs amid bushfire crisis; community supporting relief works

The unprecedented scale of the Australian bushfire raging parts of the country for months has sparked an outpouring of generosity from the Sikh community living in the country, with several organisations and individuals alike volunteering in the support efforts by providing free meals, medical support and groceries to the victims, firefighters and other relief workers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 13:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 13:14 IST
Outpouring of generosity from Australian Sikhs amid bushfire crisis; community supporting relief works
The Australian Sikh Support team serves free meals at Wangaratta, Australia (Photo courtesy: Australian Sikh Support facebook handle). Image Credit: ANI

The unprecedented scale of the Australian bushfire raging parts of the country for months has sparked an outpouring of generosity from the Sikh community living in the country, with several organisations and individuals alike volunteering in the support efforts by providing free meals, medical support and groceries to the victims, firefighters and other relief workers. From the collective efforts by the organisations sending teams of volunteers out to the fire-affected region to distribute household essentials, to the individuals, Gurdwaras and multi-cuisine restaurants providing free meals and medical support to those rendered homeless, the states of New South Wales and Victoria have witnessed notable contributions being made by the community at the hour of the need.

One such volunteer, Sukhwinder Kaur, canceled her first trip back to India in ten years to cook meals for the distressed victims. The 35-year-old had scheduled the trip to visit her sister who is in a coma after she suffered a stroke. Kaur begins at dawn and cooks until 11 at night for the families forced to flee their homes in East Gippsland.

"I wanted to go to India to see my elder sister who is in a coma after she had a stroke. But then this happened and I realised my first duty is towards the community here where I have lived for so long. If I had left the people here during such a difficult time, I don't think I could call myself a good human being," Kaur told Australia's Special Broadcasting Service (SBS). "This is my family too and I have a responsibility towards it. I just can't go while my family is suffering," she added.

Kaur has taken leave from her job at Australia Post and has been camping at Bairnsdale Oval since the New Year's eve. She volunteers under Melbourne-based not-for-profit organization Sikh Volunteers Australia. Several Sikh organizations, including Australian Sikh Support, Australian Sikh Volunteers, United Sikhs, Khalsa Shaouni Plumpton, Turbans4 Australia, among others, contribute by providing essentials like milk, cereals, biscuits, water, as well as medical supplies like masks, eye drops and sanitary pads to the relief centers set to help fire-ravaged communities.

It has been an honour and a privilege to serve our great nation. We follow the true Aussie spirit of help and mateship. May God bless Australia and its people," Manpreet Singh Sapra, a member of the Australian Sikh Support. The communities' efforts were recently commended by former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who described them as a "hope for humanity."

"Cheers to Australia Sikh Support for coming out at the hour of need and provide the best to the victims of this calamity. Their gesture is really commendable and hope for humanity. Let's all pray for Australia and hope the situation gets under control soon," wrote Yuvraj on his Facebook page.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

ED attaches over Rs 2,500-cr assets of Haryana-based SRS Group

Assets worth over Rs 2,500 crore have been attached in connection with a money laundering and fraud case against Haryana-based SRS group, the ED said on Thursday. Movable and immovable assets like land, real estate projects, commercial proj...

WRAPUP 2-Iran investigation says Ukrainian airliner was on fire before crash

A Ukrainian airliner was on fire immediately before it crashed southwest of Tehran killing all 176 onboard, according to an initial report by Iranian investigators.The Ukrainian International Airlines Boeing 737-800, flying to Kyiv and carr...

Police among four dead in Vietnam land clash

Three policemen and a villager died Thursday in rare violent clashes with Vietnams communist authorities over disputed land around a military-owned Hanoi airport. Construction of the Mieu Mon facility has been a long-running sore for villag...

Asia Pacific air passenger markets report 3.4 pc growth: AAPA

Preliminary traffic figures for November released on Thursday by the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines AAPA showed international air passenger markets recorded a further increase in demand, stimulated by the availability of affordable ai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020