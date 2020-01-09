British Airways-owner IAG says Willie Walsh to stand down

International Airlines Group, the owner of British Airways, Iberia and other airlines, said Chief Executive Willie Walsh would stand down in March this year and be replaced by Luis Gallego, currently the boss of Iberia.

In November, Walsh had said that succession planning was underway as he planned to reitre in the next two years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.