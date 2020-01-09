Indian Navy continues to maintain presence in Gulf region under Op Sankalp amid tensions

Amid the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East, the Indian Navy said on Thursday it continues to maintain its presence in the Gulf region as part of its 'Operation Sankalp' initiated earlier this year to ensure the security of its sea-borne trade and the safety of Indian Flag Merchant Vessels transiting through the region. In a statement, the Navy said that the operation is being progressed in close coordination with all stakeholders including Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and DG, Shipping and regular Inter-Ministerial meetings have been held to review the evolving Maritime Security Situation in the Gulf region

Maritime Security Operations, code-named Op SANKALP was initiated in the Gulf region on June 19, last year, in the aftermath of the attacks on merchant ships in the Gulf of Oman. The Navy had deployed its warships and aircraft to establish a presence, provide a sense of reassurance to the Indian merchantmen, monitor the ongoing situation and respond to any emergent crises.

"Indian Navy warships and aircraft were deployed to establish a presence, provide a sense of reassurance to the Indian merchantmen, monitor the ongoing situation and respond to any emergent crises. One warship is presently deployed for Operation SANKALP," the statement read. "Indian Navy continues to monitor the situation in the Gulf region and is maintaining a presence in the region to ensure the security of our sea-borne trade and the safety of Indian Flag Merchant Vessels transiting through the region. The Indian Navy stands committed to the protection of the nation's maritime interests," it added.

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated following the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the US in an airstrike carried out near the Baghdad International Airport last week. (ANI)

