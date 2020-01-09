Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer of ex-Nissan chief appears before Lebanon prosecutors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 15:00 IST
Lawyer of ex-Nissan chief appears before Lebanon prosecutors
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The lawyer for the fugitive ex-Nissan chief, Carlos Ghosn, appeared before Lebanese prosecutors on Thursday over a non-binding Interpol-issued request to locate and provisionally arrest his client. It was not immediately clear if Ghosn himself was at the hearing, though local media reported that he was and that he had entered through a side door, reserved for judges and lawyers, to avoid reporters.

Lebanon last week received an Interpol-issued wanted notice, which is a non-binding request to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive. Ghosn showed up in Lebanon on Dec. 30, after an audacious and improbable escape from surveillance in Japan. On Wednesday, Ghosn spoke to the media for the first time since his escape in a 150-minutes press conference in which he railed at the Japanese justice system, accusing it of violating his basic rights.

Ghosn said he had no trust he would get a fair trial in Japan, disputing all allegations against him as "untrue and baseless". Lebanon and Japan do not have an extradition treaty, and the Interpol notice does not require that Lebanese authorities arrest him. The authorities here have said that Ghosn entered the country on a valid passport, casting doubt on the possibility they would hand him over to Japan.

But in Lebanon, Ghosn separately faces possible legal action over a visit to Israel in 2008 after two Lebanese lawyers submitted a report to the Public Prosecutor's Office saying the trip violated Lebanese law. The two neighboring countries are technically in a state of war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon issues travel ban on Ghosn: judicial source

Lebanon issued a travel ban against former car magnate Carlos Ghosn Thursday, a judicial source said, after investigators questioned him about an Interpol red notice of financial misconduct charges in Japan.The state prosecution issued a tr...

UPDATE 3-Tesco outstrips retail rivals with Christmas sales rise

Tesco, Britains biggest supermarket group, rode out a subdued Christmas to lift UK sales by 0.1, enough to beat its main rivals amid the toughest high street conditions in years. Chief Executive Dave Lewis said Tescos UK stores delivered th...

Malaysia's attorney-general drops sex-video case; minister denounces plot

Malaysias attorney general on Thursday declined to prosecute anyone linked to a series of leaked videos purportedly showing the economic affairs minister having sex with a man. The minister, Azmin Ali, had denied links to the videos first c...

AP CM launches Rs 6,318 cr 'Amma Vodi' scheme for indigent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched his governments flagship programme Amma Vodi scheme meant to support lakhs of poor and needy mothers to educate their children. Marking the launch, Reddy pressed a bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020