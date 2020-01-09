Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia passes gun control law to tackle surge in violence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 17:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:39 IST
Ethiopia passes gun control law to tackle surge in violence
File photo Image Credit: Twitter / Office of the Prime Minister - Ethiopia

Ethiopia's parliament passed legislation on Thursday aimed at curbing gun ownership after a surge in regional ethnic violence blamed on the proliferation of small arms in private hands. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government said last April that it had seized 21 machine guns, more than 33,000 handguns, 275 rifles and 300,000 bullets in different parts of the Horn of Africa country over the previous year.

In October security forces confiscated a further 2,221 handguns and 71 Kalashnikov assault rifles in Gonder in the Amhara region, one of the areas particularly affected by ethnic strife, domestic media said. The rifles had been smuggled into the country in oil trucks from Sudan, they said. The spread of small arms has been partly blamed for hundreds of killings in various ethnic conflicts over the past two years that have displaced more than 2.7 million people.

"There is a significant number of guns in our society since the previous government and the law will help us to formalize ownership," lawmaker Tesfaye Daba told parliament during the passage of the bill. Abiy, who came to power in 2018, has implemented sweeping liberal reforms that have won him international praise but also lifted the lid on long-repressed tensions between the country's many ethnic groups.

The new law provides for each region to stipulate a legal age for gun ownership, Tesfaye said, while limiting the number of firearms an individual can own to one. Violations could bring up to three years in prison, according to the new legislation. It will also ban private trade in weaponry and allow only allowing certain government institutions to import guns.

Those found to have involved themselves in arms trafficking would face prison terms of eight to 20 years. More Ethiopians have resorted to arming themselves due to the volatile political situation and a "perception of weakening law enforcement", according to William Davidson, an analyst at the Brussels-based International Crisis Group think tank.

"The proliferation of illegal arms risks fuelling further turmoil," he said. With the iron grip of the past administration loosened, the federal government has struggled to assert its authority and enforce laws throughout the sprawling country, analysts say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

We're in no position to compromise with HRD ministry. It's still thinking whether VC should be removed: JNUSU chief Aishe Ghosh.

Were in no position to compromise with HRD ministry. Its still thinking whether VC should be removed JNUSU chief Aishe Ghosh....

Bengal firecrackers blast: Violent protests break out due to massive explosion

HIGHLIGHTSA large quantity of firecrackers went off while being defused in West Bengals Naihati town.An enormous mushroom cloud went up several meters high due to the blast.Locals have set two police vehicles on fire and blocked roads prote...

I am sure govt has thought about it properly: Shastri urges patience on CAA

India cricket coach Ravi Shastri has urged for patience amid raging protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying that he foresees plenty of positives coming out of the controversial law in the long run. The 57-year-old Shastri, a for...

Dhoni may end his ODI career soon, says Shastri

Two-time World Cup winning India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may soon end his ODI career, head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed. Speaking on other issues, Shastri also slammed the ICCs four-day Test proposal, calling the concept nonsense.I ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020