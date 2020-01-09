Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak's Council of Islamic Ideology terms forced conversion 'un-Islamic'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 17:46 IST
Pak's Council of Islamic Ideology terms forced conversion 'un-Islamic'
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Amidst increasing reports of forcible conversion of minorities in Pakistan, including that of Hindus and Sikhs, a constitutional body tasked with giving legal advice on Islamic issues to the lawmakers has said that such a practice was "un-Islamic and unconstitutional." The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) during its two-day session took up the matter of forced conversions and decided to include minority leaders in the consultation process, The News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

"They (CII) were of the view that Islam does not allow forced conversions. It was also proposed to the Ministry of Religious Affairs to prepare a performa for those who want to change their religion or accept Islam," the paper said. Addressing a press conference here after the two-day meeting, CII Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz said the forced conversion of religion is violation of the Islamic teachings and also a breach of the Constitution.

India has repeatedly condemned the abduction, forced conversion, and marriage of minority girls in Pakistan. In July last, Prime Minister Imran Khan had termed the practice of forced conversions as "un-Islamic" and said there was no precedent in Islamic history for forcefully converting others, according to media reports.

"How can we take it into our own hands to forcefully convert someone to Islam - either by marrying (non-Muslim) women (...) or on gunpoint or to (by threatening to) kill someone because of their religion?" he asked. "All these things are un-Islamic. If God hadn't given his messengers the power to impose their beliefs on someone, who are we (to do so)?" he asked, explaining that the messengers' duty was only to spread the word of God.

In the same month, the Sindh Assembly unanimously passed a resolution demanding that the practice of forced conversions and abductions of Hindu girls must be stopped and action be taken against those involved in such activities. The resolution came months after the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan in its annual report in April raised concerns about incidents of forced conversions and marriages of Hindu and Christian girls, saying around 1,000 such cases were reported in the southern Sindh province alone last year.

In March last, two Hindu teenage sisters - Raveena (13) and Reena (15) - were allegedly kidnapped by a group of "influential" men from their home in Ghotki district in Sindh on the eve of Holi. Soon after the kidnapping, a video went viral in which a cleric was purportedly shown soleminising the marriage of the two girls, triggering a nationwide outrage. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country. The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions, and language with their Muslim fellows.

Talking to reporters, Ayaz also said that the council has declared some of the clauses of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance as un-Islamic and against the Islamic Sharia. Soon after Ayaz's press conference, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry expressed "serious concerns" about the council's performance.

"Till today the religious segments [of the country] have not received any guidance from the ideological council," he said, adding that he could not understand the logic behind spending millions of rupees on such an institution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary to keep troops unless Iraq govt decides to end deal

Budapest, Jan 9 AP Hungarys prime minister said Thursday that his country will keep its troops stationed in Iraq as long as the Mideast country stands by the agreement between the two governments. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told ...

Sebi restrains Vrise Securities from registering new clients for 6 months

Markets regulator Sebi has prohibited stock broker Vrise Securities Pvt Ltd from registering any new client for six months for violating broker norms as well as the regulators circular. The firm was formerly known as Vishesh Capital Pvt Ltd...

UPDATE 2-Autostrade toll offer deemed 'insufficient' by Italian minister

Italian motorway operator Autostrade per lItalia must increase an offer to cut road tolls to avoid losing its operating licence, Transport Minister Paola de Micheli said on Thursday.Autostrade, part of infrastructure group Atlantia, is in a...

Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh new Chairman of KRIBHCO

Agri-cooperative leader and Rajya Sabha MP Chandra Pal Singh has been unanimously elected as Chairman of Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd KRIBHCO.Besides, V Sudhakar Chowdary, a versatile farmers leader, was unanimously elected as Vice Chai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020