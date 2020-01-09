Nepal expresses concern over escalating tensions in West Asia

The Nepal government on Thursday expressed concern over the escalating tensions in West Asia and urged the parties involved to refrain from doing anything that would "jeopardize the peace and stability" in the region. An unexpected US strike, ordered by President Donald Trump, that killed Iran's most powerful military commander Qasem Soleimani on Friday last brought the entire Gulf region closer to a full-blown conflict. Regional tensions remain high after Iran on Wednesday fired missiles at two bases in Iraq used by US forces in retaliation for the killing of Soleimani.

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement expressed concern over the situation developing in the region. "As a large number of Nepalis work in the region, their safety is Nepal's primary concern," the ministry said.

The minister urged "all the (concerned) sides not do anything that would jeopardize the peace and stability of the region". All issues and differences need to be resolved through peaceful means, it said.

