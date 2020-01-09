Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Autostrade toll offer deemed 'insufficient' by Italian minister

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 09-01-2020 19:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-01-2020 19:20 IST
UPDATE 2-Autostrade toll offer deemed 'insufficient' by Italian minister
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Italian motorway operator Autostrade per l'Italia must increase an offer to cut road tolls to avoid losing its operating license, Transport Minister Paola de Micheli said on Thursday.

Autostrade, part of infrastructure group Atlantia, is in a standoff over the license after the collapse of the Morandi bridge in Genoa in August 2018, which killed 43 people. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the largest party in Italy's ruling coalition, has been pressing its partners in the center-left Democratic Party (PD) and centrist Italia Viva group to revoke the Autostrade concession.

"The proposal is insufficient," De Micheli was quoted as saying by La Repubblica newspaper as saying when asked whether Autostrade's offer to cut tollway fees by 700 million euros ($778 million) as part of a settlement would be enough. Government sources say, De Micheli, a PD minister, is sympathetic to 5-Star's position but her party has resisted the call, arguing instead for renegotiating terms of the concession.

"We would have expected a significant reduction in tariffs at the tollgate without modifying a plan for greater investment in the network and in maintenance," she said. The government passed measures last year to make it easier and less costly to end the concession ahead of its 2038 expiry.

De Micheli's comments appear to indicate a position that could open the way to the concession being canceled, which Autostrade has said could force it into bankruptcy and put thousands of jobs at risk. The 5-Star Movement alleges systematic negligence by Autostrade and Atlantia and points to findings from an investigation into the Morandi bridge collapse that showed attempts to cover up the problems.

Autostrade and Atlantia say they have shaken up management of both groups and made significant efforts to improve controls, including appointing outside inspectors to verify bridge and tunnel safety. The PD and Italia Viva worry that canceling the concession would cost billions in compensation to Autostrade, potentially embroiling the state in a long legal battle and hurting Italy's image with international investors.

Underlining the tensions within the government, 5-Star officials repeated on Thursday that fining Autostrade would not be enough and that the motorway concession would have to be canceled and road tolls cut. "Revoking the Autostrade concession remains the only solution," Deputy Transport Minister Giancarlo Cancelleri of the 5-Star party said in a statement.

Shares in Atlantia, controlled by the Benetton family, have been hit by uncertainty over its motorway unit, which accounts for a third of group core earnings. Sources close to the company say informal contacts with the government have been maintained in a bid to reach a settlement.

Government sources say Autostrade has offered a total of 2 billion euros to resolve the stand-off, but the offer is considered insufficient by both 5-Star and the PD. "The famous 2 billion proposed by Autostrade in compensation would actually only be 700 million because there would be 500 million to rebuild the bridge and another 800 million for the Genoa region and the government is taking these items as a given," a coalition source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG6: World’s largest animal killing for Water begins in Australia

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 9 official synopsis says swamp may be man-made

UPDATE 1-U.S. Senate's McConnell: won't haggle with House over impeachment trial plan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

EU's top judge warns Poland over overhaul of judiciary

Europes top judge issued a veiled warning to Poland on Thursday over its overhaul of the judiciary, saying there is no place in the European Union for countries that do not have independent courts. Koen Lenaerts, President of the European C...

Foreign envoys should be allowed to move freely in Kashmir: Pak

Pakistan said on Thursday that any visit by foreign envoys to Kashmir should take place without any restriction and the diplomats should be allowed to meet the Hurriyat leadership. In the first such trip by foreign diplomats post August 5, ...

US STOCKS-Tech rally, trade hopes boost Wall St to record highs

U.S. stocks hit record highs on Thursday as Middle East tensions eased, optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal rose and several brokerages boosted price targets on high-profile companies. The biggest boosts to the main indexes were Facebook...

UPDATE 1-FTSE cheers easing U.S.-Iran worries; midcaps miss out

Londons main index advanced on Thursday as chances of a full-blown crisis in the Middle East waned, but the midcaps lagged as SIG and Marks and Spencer fell after warning of lower annual results and dragged their peers lower. The FTSE 100 r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020