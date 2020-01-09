Five people, including two Indians, arrested for duping people in Nepal

The Nepal Police has arrested five persons, including two Indian nationals, for allegedly duping several people on the pretext of sending gifts won by them in the name of lottery, police said The accused, who were running a lottery scam on social media, initially approached people by randomly sending messages through internet and mobile, saying that they have won a bumper prize.

The people were then asked to send certain amount of money through wire or banking channel for tax clearance to claim the lottery or the parcel as demanded by the accused, the police said. The accused were arrested from the same location in Kathmandu.

" The police is investigating the case," the police said.

