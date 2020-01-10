Left Menu
Development News Edition

Historic Brexit bill for UK’s EU exit finally cleared in House of Commons

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 00:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 00:00 IST
Historic Brexit bill for UK’s EU exit finally cleared in House of Commons
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The UK government's bill for Britain's exit from the European Union (EU) on January 31 finally cleared the House of Commons on Thursday as MPs voted for it 330 votes to 231. The EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill, or the Brexit Bill, passed its third reading in the Commons with a majority of 99 for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had won a landslide election last month with a promise to leave the 28-member economic bloc by the latest end-January deadline.

It marks a historic moment for the bill which has been repeatedly defeated in Parliament in its various forms in the past, creating parliamentary gridlock over Brexit. The bill will now go to the House of Lords on Monday for voting before royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II to become law.

"It is my sincere hope that their lordships will now give due regard to the clear majorities we have seen during the committee stage and establish their endorsement of this bill in a similar, timely, fashion," said UK Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay after the Commons vote. "This bill will secure our departure from the European Union with a deal that gives certainty to businesses, protects the rights of our citizens and ensures that we regain control of our money, our borders, our laws, and our trade policy," he said.

Meanwhile, Johnson kick-started the process for achieving a new trade agreement with the EU when he met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at Downing Street on Wednesday evening. He wants to strike a Canada-style free trade agreement (FTA) with the bloc post Brexit.

However, Von der Leyen, who took over from Jean Claude Juncker last year, has warned that it would not be possible to sort out every aspect of Britain's future relationship with the EU before the December 31, 2020 transition period deadline. In a statement released after the first face-to-face meeting between Johnson and the new EU President, 10 Downing Street said the discussions had been "positive".

"The PM (Johnson) was clear that the UK would not extend the Implementation Period beyond December 31, 2020 and that any future partnership must not involve any kind of alignment or ECJ (European Court of Justice) jurisdiction," the statement noted. "The PM said the UK was ready to start negotiations on the future partnership and Canada-style FTA as soon as possible after January 31," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Guaido seeks EU 'blood gold' designation for informal mining

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday urged the European Union to officially label as blood gold the precious metal informally mined in the countrys southern jungles as he seeks to increase pressure on the government of Presi...

F1 champion Hamilton donates $500,000 to Australian wildlife rescue

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he was donating 500,000 towards the rescue and care of wildlife caught in bushfires ravaging southeast Australia. The Briton, who has adopted a vegan lifestyle and become ...

Guaido seeks EU 'blood gold' designation for Venezuela informal mining

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Thursday that the European Union should label gold produced by small miners in the countrys southern jungles as blood gold due to its links to the government of President Nicolas Maduro.Madur...

Twitter to test limiting replies to tackle online abuse

Twitter has announced it will test new ways to limit online abuse by offering users control over who can reply to tweets. We want to help people feel safe participating in the conversation on Twitter by giving them more control over the con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020