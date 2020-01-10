Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 5-U.S., Iran ease fear of conflict but threats keep tension high

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 00:05 IST
WRAPUP 5-U.S., Iran ease fear of conflict but threats keep tension high

Iran spurned U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a new nuclear pact and its commanders threatened more attacks as the Middle East remained on edge following the U.S. killing of an Iranian general and Tehran's retaliatory missile strikes. Potentially stepping up international pressure on Tehran, U.S. officials said they believed a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed in Iran was brought down accidentally by Iranian air defences hours after Iran launched its missiles attacks.

Iran denied the reports of missiles downing the plane. Concern that the war-scarred Middle East was primed for a wider conflict eased after Trump refrained from ordering more military action and Iran's foreign minister said the missile strikes on Iraqi bases that house U.S. forces had "concluded" Tehran's response.

But each side's next move was uncertain. Iranian generals resumed their habitual barrage of warnings to Washington and Trump said new sanctions had been imposed, as his Democratic rivals criticised his handling of the crisis. Iran fired missiles on Wednesday at bases in Iraq where U.S. troops were stationed in retaliation for the killing in a U.S. drone attack of prominent Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

Trump said no U.S. troops had been harmed in the strikes and Iran "appears to be standing down," adding that Washington did not want to use its "great military." The tit-for-tat actions followed months of tension that has increased since Trump pulled the United States out of Iran's nuclear pact with world powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have driven down Tehran's vital oil exports.

Trump said it was time for world powers to replace the 2015 nuclear pact with a new deal so Iran could "thrive and prosper". 'ECONOMIC TERRORISM'

Trump said on Thursday he had approved new sanctions. "They were very severe, but now it's increased substantially," he said. The president also said he had suspicions about the reasons for the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash. "Somebody could have made a mistake," he said.

The head of Iran's civil aviation, Ali Abedzadeh, said: "It is impossible that a missile hit the Ukrainian plane." Responding to Trump's call for a new nuclear deal, Iran's U.N. ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said Tehran could not trust any idea of dialogue when faced with the "economic terrorism" of sanctions, Iranian media reported.

Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards also issued new threats to Washington, with one senior commander warning of "harsher revenge soon" and another saying Wednesday's missile strikes were only the start of a series of attacks across the region. Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, the new head of the Quds Force, which runs Iran's foreign military operations, said he would follow the course pursued by his slain predecessor Soleimani.

Soleimani carved out a sphere of Iranian influence running through Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, challenging regional rival Saudi Arabia as well as the United States and Israel. Soleimani was a national hero whose funeral drew vast crowds of mourners. The West saw him as a dangerous and ruthless enemy.

The military comments contrasted with Wednesday's remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who said Tehran did not want an escalation. Analysts say that in an election year, Trump wants to avoid getting into a drawn-out conflict. In turn, Iran will try to avert direct confrontation with superior U.S. forces but can call on proxy militias across the region as U.S. sanctions bite.

"I'm not expecting further direct attacks from Iran. We are likely to see more indirect responses through proxies," said Ali Alfoneh, senior fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington. He said there might be a chance for a negotiated solution to the latest standoff as "the Trump administration does not appear to actively pursue a war and Iran needs sanctions relief".

Trump has often criticised his predecessors for involving the United States in long and costly foreign wars. Washington said it had indications Tehran was telling its allies to refrain from new action against U.S. troops.

U.S. and European government sources said they believed Iran had deliberately sought to avoid U.S. military casualties in its missile strikes to prevent an escalation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

Remove curbs on peas, urad imports to meet shortage of pulses: IPGA

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

'Empty chairs' across Canada’s academic community after Iran plane crash

The crash in Iran of a Ukrainian Airlines jet bound for Toronto killed dozens of professors and researchers from campuses across Canada, leaving a painful hole in Canadian academia where Iranians have taken on starring roles in engineering....

UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Guaido seeks EU 'blood gold' designation for informal mining

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Thursday urged the European Union to officially label as blood gold the precious metal informally mined in the countrys southern jungles as he seeks to increase pressure on the government of Presi...

F1 champion Hamilton donates $500,000 to Australian wildlife rescue

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday he was donating 500,000 towards the rescue and care of wildlife caught in bushfires ravaging southeast Australia. The Briton, who has adopted a vegan lifestyle and become ...

Guaido seeks EU 'blood gold' designation for Venezuela informal mining

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Thursday that the European Union should label gold produced by small miners in the countrys southern jungles as blood gold due to its links to the government of President Nicolas Maduro.Madur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020