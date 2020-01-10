Russia says ceasefire established in Syria's Idlib - TASS
A ceasefire regime has been established in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib, TASS news agency reported citing a Russian defence ministry official on Thursday.
"According to the agreements with the Turkish side, the ceasefire regime was introduced in the Idlib de-escalation zone starting from 14.00 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on Jan. 9 2020," Russian major-general Yury Borenkov is quoted as saying.
Turkey had asked Russia to establish a ceasefire in the region and it sent its delegation to Moscow last month to discuss the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
