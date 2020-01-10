Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 300 sea turtles die in Mexico from red tide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexicocity
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 03:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 03:34 IST
About 300 sea turtles die in Mexico from red tide

Mexico City, Jan 10 (AP) Mexican environmental authorities said Thursday that 292 sea turtles found dead on the country's southern Pacific coast since Christmas died as a result of a red tide algae bloom. Volunteers, researchers and authorities managed to save 27 of the Pacific Green sea turtles, which had suffered paralysis.

Turtles found in and around the coastal resort of Huatulco had been unable to breathe properly or keep their heads up. Volunteers kept some of them from asphyxiating by keeping them on land wrapped in wet blankets, or in shallow tubs of water with tiny life jackets.

The office for environmental protection said Thursday that autopsies showed the turtles had eaten sea salps, gelatinous blobs that may have accumulated the algae toxins. (AP) ANB

ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's ability to wage war on Iran

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to rein in President Donald Trumps ability to engage in military conflict against Iran, days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.As voting con...

U.S. to join probe of jet disaster, no missile link -Iran official

Iran has formally invited the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board to take part in its investigation into the crash of a Ukrainian jetliner and the U.S. agency has agreed to assign an investigator, an Iranian official said on Thursday....

UPDATE 1-Authorities urge 240,000 Australians to evacuate as deadly fires threaten to grow

Australian authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday as soaring temperatures and erratic winds were expected to fan deadly bushfires across the east coast. Twenty-seven people have been killed ...

WIDER IMAGE-From tool of war to photo op, Taiwanese repurpose old bunkers

Dotted around Taiwan lie the remains of abandoned bunkers originally built to repel an invasion from China, during a period in the islands history when it was under martial law and fear of a Chinese attack was a part of daily life. The thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020