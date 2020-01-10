Left Menu
Development News Edition

No takers for your malware: India slams Pak at UN

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Thursday (local time) lambasted Pakistan for peddling false narrative on New Delhi and said there are no "takers for your malware here".

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 08:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 08:02 IST
No takers for your malware: India slams Pak at UN
India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin speaking at an open debate at UN Security Council in New York on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Thursday (local time) lambasted Pakistan for peddling false narrative on New Delhi and said there are no "takers for your malware here". "It is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces crises of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks, the weaponisation of new technologies, the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council," Akbaruddin said during an open debate at the UN Security Council.

"One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain. My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware," he added. The diplomat stressed upon the Council as "part of the political toolkit" to address ongoing and future threats to global peace and security.

He also said that there needs to be a Council which is a "representative" of current global realities. "The answer to the crises the Council faces, lies in invoking and working through Charter provisions that provide for reform and change. We need a Council that is representative of current global realities, credible, and legitimate, rather than one that rests merely on the claim that it existed at the inception. The Council needs to be fit for purpose for the 21st century," Akbaruddin further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

Mari Pangestu is new Managing Director, Development Policy of World Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

... ...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Priyanka Gandhi to meet BHU students, civil society members in Varanasi today

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit Varanasi on Friday to meet students of Banaras Hindu University BHU and members of civil society. Priyanka will meet the students of BHU and activists who were arrested during the pr...

Van Niekerk, Tryon return to South Africa ODI squad for New Zealand series

Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon returned to South Africas women team for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand later this month. Van Niekerk makes a return as captain after she was sidelined due to injury, while big-hitting all-round...

Thompson leads Cavs to OT win over Pistons

Tristan Thompson poured in a career-high 35 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers finished overtime on a 9-2 run to defeat the host Detroit Pistons 115-112 on Thursday. Kevin Love scored 17 points, including the go-ahea...

One killed, 2 injured in bomb blast at junk shop in MP's Sagar

A person was killed and two others sustained severe injuries due to a bomb blast that took place in a junk shop in Madhya Pradeshs Sagar city. The incident took place on January 9.There is a junk shop here which is run by a man named Papu S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020