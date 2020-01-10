Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-"Get out": Australians flee again as heat and wind fan huge bushfires

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 10-01-2020 11:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-01-2020 11:00 IST
UPDATE 3-"Get out": Australians flee again as heat and wind fan huge bushfires
Image Credit: (@NSWRFS)

Australian authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds fanned bushfires across the east coast. Temperatures were expected to shoot well above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in several parts of the country, accompanied by high winds, threatening to fuel fires that have already left thousands of people homeless.

In the country's alpine region on the border of Victoria and New South Wales states, two fires were poised to merge and create a blaze almost 600,000 hectares (1.5 million acres) in size. "If you can get out, you should get out, you shouldn't be in the remote and forested parts of our State," Andrew Crisp, emergency management commissioner for the state of Victoria, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Emergency alert text messages were sent to 240,000 people in Victoria state alone, telling them to leave, Crisp said. People in high-risk regions in New South Wales and South Australia states were also urged to think about leaving, but authorities had not provided numbers. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had given instructions to the military so "that they are to stand ready to move and support immediately."

John White, mayor of East Gippsland, an area that was ravaged by fires on New Year's Eve, told Reuters that residents were on the move: "People aren't taking any chances." Authorities said that conditions would continue to deteriorate across Victoria into the evening heavy winds whip across the state. Those winds grounded military helicopters that had been assisting with evacuations and supply drops.

Twenty-seven people have been killed and thousands subjected to repeat evacuations as monster - and unpredictable - fires have scorched through more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million acres) of land, an area the size of South Korea, since the start of October. Campaigners have planned protests in several world cities, kicking off in Sydney and Melbourne later on Friday, to highlight their concerns about Australia's climate change policies.

Following are some highlights of what is happening in the bushfire crisis: * There were 149 fires ablaze across New South Wales (NSW), with around 50 uncontained on Friday. All other fires were at the "advice" level, the lowest alert rating.

* Victoria state had 18 fires, three of which were so severe that evacuation orders have been issued. Two more fires are at an emergency level. * Australia's alpine resorts have dusted off winter snowmaking machines to blast ice-cold water onto dry ski slopes as fires threaten the Snowy Mountains region.

* The Insurance Council of Australia increased its estimate for damages claims from the fires to more than A$900 million on Friday, with claims expected to jump further. * The NSW state health department warned people to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

* Australia's wildfires have dwarfed other catastrophic blazes around the world. Combining 2019 fires in California, Brazil and Indonesia still amounts to less than half the burnt area in Australia. * In South Australia state, nine fires were ablaze, one of which was at a emergency level.

* Climate protests were planned for Friday in several cities, including Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra, targeting the Australian government handling of the crisis and its position on climate change. * Prime Minister Morrison said on Friday he was considering holding a wide-ranging national inquiry into the bushfires after the immediate crisis had passed.

* NSW authorities said just shy of 2,000 homes have been destroyed in the state, half of those in the past 10 days. * The Commonwealth Bank of Australia said it would donate cricketer Shane Warne's prized "baggy green" cap to a museum after paying more than A$1 million for it at an auction for bushfire relief efforts.

* Authorities have warned that the huge fires, spurred by high temperatures, wind and a three-year drought, will persist until there is substantial rainfall. The weather agency said there was no sign of that for months. * Ecologists at the University of Sydney have estimated 1 billion animals have been killed or injured in the bushfires, potentially destroying ecosystems.

* Moody's Analytics said the cost of the fires could easily surpass that of deadly 2009 Black Saturday fires that destroyed 450,000 hectares (1.1 million acres)of land, which cost an estimated A$4.4 billion. * Morrison has pledged A$2 billion ($1.4 billion) to a newly created National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

* About 100 firefighters from the United States and Canada are helping with another 140 expected in the coming weeks. * The fires have emitted 400 megatonnes of carbon dioxide and produced harmful pollutants, the European Union's Copernicus monitoring program said.

* Smoke has drifted across the Pacific, affecting cities in South America, and may have reached the Antarctic, the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Cash instead of rice as per Centre's directions, says Bedi

Fact check: Did Manmohan Singh face black flag protests in JNU in 2005?

The Last Kingdom Season 4: Adrian Bouchet teases release time, Alexander Dreymon on Instagram

DGCA suspends GoAir pilots who landed Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on Nov 11 even as they lost visual reference 50 feet before touch down

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Silver futures slip on weak cues

Silver futures on Friday slumped by Rs 191 to Rs 46,388 per kg as participants cut down their bets on low spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery tumbled by Rs 191, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 46,388 pe...

HRD ministry meets five-member JNU admin team

The HRD ministry on Friday met with a five-member team from the Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU administration, including Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar.The emergency meeting has been called to discuss the situation on the campus and resolv...

Kelsey Asbille boards 'Fargo' season 4

Actor Kelsey Asbille is set to play a pivotal role in the fourth season of Chris Rock-fronted anthology series Fargo. The fourth season of the show, created, written and directed by Noah Hawley is set in 1950 in Kansas City, reported Deadli...

Dr Mark Bittinger joins Sai Life Sciences as Global Head of Biology

Hyderabad Telangana India Jan 10 ANIPRNewswire Sai Life Sciences, one of Indias fastest growing Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations CDMOs, today announced the appointment of Dr Mark Bittinger as Vice President and Global Head ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020